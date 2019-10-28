Rush hour delays on M6, M55, M61 and M65 due to severe congestion

Commuters on Lancashire's motorway network are facing severe congestion this morning (October 28).



Extremely heavy traffic has brought part of the M6 northbound to a standstill between junctions 31 and 29.

Traffic is also at a standstill between M6 junction 30 and junction 9 of the M61 (Blackburn, Burnley, Preston (South) M65).

Motorists are also struggling to join the M6 at junction 29 in Bamber Bridge, with delays of 10 minutes on the entry slip road.

Highways said that no accidents have been reported and delays are due to the sheer volume of traffic.

The agency said the congestion is expected to ease between 8.45am and 9am.

Motorists travelling on the M6 northbound, between junctions 29 and 31, also face delays of 15 minutes against expected traffic.

Those travelling on the M61 northbound, between junction 9 and the M6, are being warned of 15 minute delays.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 9am.