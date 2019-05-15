Rush hour trains cancelled between and Preston and Wigan due to broken down train

A broken down train has led to cancellations to rush hour rail services between Preston and Wigan.

Journeys between Preston and Wigan North Western have been disrupted, with all services cancelled until at least 9.30am (Wednesday, May 15).

It means commuters will need to board a bus replacement service to reach their destination.

From 8.10am, Coastal coaches will convey passengers from Preston to call at Leyland, Euxton Balshaw Lane and Wigan North Western.

And from 8.15am, Matadors coaches will convey passengers from Wigan North Western to call at Euxton Balshaw Lane, Leyland and Preston.

A spokesman for Northern said: "Due to a broken down train between Wigan North Western and Preston, services are being disrupted on this line.

"Train services running through these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted.

"Disruption is expected until at least 9.30am."

Remember - If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay