Scattered debris leads to M61 lane closure at Walton Summit

A lane has been closed on the M61 northbound due to debris on the carriageway.
Highways closed one lane (of two) on the M61 northbound exit slip at junction 9 (Blackburn, Burnley, Preston South, M65) at around 8.45am (January 8).
Highways are on site to remove the debris, which is understood to have fallen from a truck leaving the motorway at Walton Summit.
The lane closure has led to delays for traffic leaving the M61 and joining the M65 at junction 2.
READ MORE: Heavy traffic in Preston after accident near Fulwood Hall Hospital
The agency said it expects the incident to be cleared by 9.20am.