Still no trains running between Preston and Lancaster after engineers complete repairs on damaged electric cables

Further delays are expected on the West Coast Main Line today after engineers worked overnight to repair damage to the line's electric cables.



Network Rail said its engineers have completed repairs to a quarter-mile stretch of overhead electric wires which came down yesterday (November 27).

The West Coast Main Line was forced to close in Lancashire at around 11am after it suffered damage to overhead electric cables near the Bay Horse in Lancaster.

Passengers were left stranded at stations for hours waiting for bus replacements, whilst others were trapped on trains in the middle of the countryside.

A family from Kendal, returning from a hospital appointment at Royal Preston Hospital, were one of hundreds left stranded on a train for four hours.

Rescue trains had to be deployed to pick up stranded passengers, with support from British Transport Police.

Engineers have completed emergency repairs to overhead lines between Preston and Lancaster

And there is more delays expected this morning, with Network Rail warning that services might "take some time" to return to normal today.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "Our engineers have finished the overnight repairs to a quarter of a mile stretch of damaged overhead electric power lines at Bay Horse.

"The first electric train is expected to run through the repaired section of track between Preston and Lancaster within the next hour.

Network Rail crews have been making emergency repairs to damaged electric cables on a stretch of track between Preston and Lancaster

"We're sorry to passengers affected as services will take some time to get back to normal today.

"We'd urge people to please check National Rail enquiries or with their train operator for the latest travel information."

All Virgin Train services passing through Lancashire remain affected. This includes Virgin Trains between London Euston, Birmingham New Street, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh.

Virgin and Northern said buses will continue to replace trains between Lancaster and Preston, with disruption expected to continue until 9am.

Northern said ticket acceptance is in place with Transpennine Express between Manchester, Preston and Lancaster.

Virgin and TransPennine Express said tickets for travel yesterday (November 27), will be accepted today (November 28).

Northern services affected

The following alterations have been made:

04:53 Barrow-in-Furness to Manchester Airport is cancelled. A rail replacement coach is running between Barrow and Lancaster.

07:08 Barrow-in-Furness to Lancaster is cancelled.

07:25 Manchester Airport to Barrow-in-Furness is cancelled between Manchester Airport and Preston.

08:23 Lancaster to Barrow-in-Furness is cancelled.