Two lanes closed on M6 due to car crash

A car crash on the M6 southbound has forced two lanes to close.



There has been slow traffic on the M6 southbound due to a collision.

The incident occurred between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge/ M65) and 28 (Leyland) at around 2.54pm today (March 19).

Two lanes have been closed while the incident is cleared.

A spokesperson for Highways said: "Lane (or Lanes) closed, accident, slow traffic.

"Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to accident on M6 Southbound from J29 M65 J1 (Lostock Hall) to J28 B5256 Leyland Way (Leyland)."

A collision on the M6 southbound has resulted in slow traffic. (Credit: Highways)

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the collision.