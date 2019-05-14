Woman killed in Walton-le-Dale crash, alleged drug driver arrested

An elderly woman has been killed in a crash near a primary school in Walton-le-Dale.



The woman was involved in a crash outside a newsagents in Severn Drive, near Walton-le-Dale Primary School, at 7.24am (Tuesday, May 14).

The crash happened in Severn Drive, close to Walton-le-Dale Primary School, at 7.20am (Tuesday, May 14).

She had been driving a blue Fiat Panda when it was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen Crafter van at the junction with Duddle Lane.

A 37-year-old man, from Preston, has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed drug limit and causing death by dangerous driving

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 7.24am today (May 14) to the report of a two vehicle collision on Duddle Lane near to the junction with Severn Drive.

"It involved a Volkswagen Crafter and a Fiat Panda.

"Two stationary vehicles were also damaged.

"The driver of the Fiat, an elderly woman, was found with serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 37 year old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed drug limit and causing death by dangerous driving. He is currently in police custody."

Road closures were in place for around three hours.

Sgt Adam Dawson said: “A woman has tragically died and we are continuing to investigate the collision.

“We know the area was busy at the time with people travelling to work and school and would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information at all gets in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 189 of 14 May.