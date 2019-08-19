Woman taken to hospital after five-car crash on M6 near Preston

A woman has been taken to hospital following a five-car crash on the M6 near Preston this morning.



The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance after the crash on the northbound M6 shortly before 11.30am (August 19).

Police said the crash, which involved five vehicles, happened between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge) and 31 (Salmesbury Interchange).

Two lanes were closed whilst emergency services attended the scene.

North West Ambulance Service said one ambulance attended and a woman has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman said her injuries are not considered major trauma and are not life-threatening.

All lanes are now clear but motorists still face delays on approach to the scene due to residual congestion

READ MORE: Bank holiday roadworks warning for M6

Police said no-one has been arrested.

All lanes are now open and northbound traffic is moving, but Highways England are warning of delays due to residual congestion.

Temporary speed limits are in force on the approach to junction 30 and remain in place until after junction 31.