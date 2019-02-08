All lanes blocked on M6 in Lancashire after collision involving motorcycle Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article A collision involving a motorcycle has brought traffic to a standstill with all lanes blocked on the M6. The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 23 at Haydock and junction 24 in Ashton, Wigan. Police and Highways England are at the scene. More to follow... Traffic is at a standstill on the M6 northbound between J23 Haydock and J24 Ashton-in-Makerfield. Pic-Motorway Cameras. Streetlights to stay lit overnight - because there is no central switch to turn them off