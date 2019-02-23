Driver's 'lucky' escape from wrecked car on M6 near Lancaster

A driver had a lucky escape when her car smashed into the back of a lorry on the M6 early today.

Firefighters called to the scene of the collision near Lancaster admitted they were surprised the woman walked away from the wreckage of her vehicle with only minor injuries.

"You would be shocked if you saw what was left of the car," said a fire brigade spokesman.

"The lady managed to get out before we got there. She only had minor injuries caused by broken glass.

"She has been very lucky."

The driver was taken to hospital for a check-up.

The collision happened at around 1.40am on the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 33.

No-one else was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.