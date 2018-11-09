Emergency crews battle to clear M6 after lorry overturns near Lancaster

Emergency services are working hard to clear a section of the M6 after a wagon carrying 44 tonnes of concrete overturned during the night.

The incident happened around 2.30am on the southbound carriageway near to junction 34 for the Bay Gateway at Lancaster.

Initially traffic was able to get past the scene using one lane. But Highways England closed the carriageway completely at around 4.40am from junction 36 to allow recovery work.

The lorry was eventually removed at around 7.20am, but work was continuing to sweep the road before traffic could be allowed through.

A police spokesman said the driver had escaped injury. Queuing traffic stretched back for around four miles.