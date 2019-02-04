Extreme congestion causing nearly 30 miles of slow moving traffic on M6 in Lancashire

Exceptionally heavy traffic on the M6 is causing commuter headaches this morning.

The M6 is struggling under extremely heavy traffic conditions with motorists at a standstill between northbound junction 29 (Bamber Bridge, M65) and 31 (Preston).

The M6 is struggling under heavy congestion this morning (February 4).

According to Highways England, the delays are due to heavy traffic, with no accidents reported.

Nearly 30 miles of M6 carriageway is either at a standstill or slow moving due to severe congestion between Preston and Warrington.

An accident near junction 21 (Warrington) at around 7.50am led to an 18-mile tailback north to Standish.

The tailbacks are expected to merge with congested traffic near junction 29 at Bamber Bridge, resulting in nearly 30 miles of congestion.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 9.30am and 9.45am.

