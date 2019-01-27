Female passenger dies in crash on M61 at Bamber Bridge

A car passenger has died following a collision involving four vehicles on the M61 near Bamber Bridge

Lancashire Police have currently only described the passenger as 'a female'.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway shortly before 8pm yesterday.

Two fire crews from Chorley and one Bamber Bridge attended, said Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

No-one was trapped and firefighters and police attended to a casualty prior to the arrival of ambulance paramedics, who took the casualty to hospital.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said this morning that there had been a fatality.

"It was a female. She died in Royal Preston Hospital, " said the spokesperson. "She was a passenger in one of the vehicles."

Lancashire Police are due to issue a witness appeal.