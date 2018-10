Fire crews had to cut free the occupant of a car which was involved in a late night collision in Leyland.

The smash happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday in West Paddock.

A fire brigade spokesman said only one vehicle was involved and one person was trapped.

Two fire engines from Leyland and Bamber Bridge released the casualty who was treated by paramedics and then conveyed to hospital.

The firefighters were at the scene for around an hour.