Firefighters free man trapped under car in Chorley

A man was trapped under a car after it rolled back, crushing his legs.

Firefighters were called to winch the vehicle off him at the Chorley Nissan garage in Chorley before he was taken to hospital.

Two crews were called to the scene in Ackhurst Road and found the casualty trapped by his legs.

A fire brigade spokesman said: "It appears a car rolled back and his legs were pinned underneath.

"Our crews used a winch, wedges and chocks and blocks to release him."

The man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.