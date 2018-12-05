Flooding on M6 between junctions 29 and 31 forces lane closure.

Flooding on the M6 has forced police to shut lanes this morning.

Lane four between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange) and 31 (Preston/Clitheroe) has been closed after the carriageway became flooded around 8.40am.

Flooding has affected travel on the M6 between junctions 29 and 31.

Traffic officers are on the scene managing the lane closure which is causing tailbacks as far as junction 28 (Leyland Interchange), as well as the M61 northbound between junction 9 and the M6.

The flooding is affected the carriageway near the central reservation. Highways said crews are working to alleviate the drainage issue which has been caused by 'a sustained period of inclement weather'.

The affected junctions serve commuters heading for the M6 North as well as routes to Blackpool, Lancaster, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, and Birmingham.

