A second collision on the M6 near Preston caused further delays this morning.

The crash happened between junctions 33 (Garstang, Fleetwood A6) and 32 (Blackpool, Preston (N) (A6) M55) on the M6 southbound around 10.40am.

Police stopped traffic in all lanes whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

The vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder and traffic has been released.

All lanes are open but Highways advise that there may still be some delays on the approach.