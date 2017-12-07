Future of quiet carriages on trains under scrutiny after passenger palaver

A train operator is considering scrapping its quiet carriages and is asking its passengers whether they want them to stay or go.

South Western Railway says quiet zones can be "a thorn in the side" of some passengers, but a "safe haven" for others.

It has decided to put the matter to bed by asking people to give their views in an online vote.

A blog on the operator's website says: "Generally some people like them, some don't, and views vary on whether they add true value to customer experience on our trains.

"The reality is we are not able to police these areas as well as we would like, and rely heavily on signage and you, our customers, to do this."

Quiet carriages, where people are asked not to use mobile phones or head phones, have been criticised in the past for causing rows between passengers.

Some operators, including Cross Country, have already abolished quiet zones on some of their services.

The vote by South Western Railway, which operates lines around Surrey, Hampshire and Greater London, closes on Friday.