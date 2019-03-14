Lancashire news LIVE: Serious crash shuts major route | Car collides with central reservation on M6, yellow weather warning in place Wet and windy conditions are causing problems for motorists across Lancashire this morning. Share this article A yellow weather warning remains in force for Lancashire as heavy gales continue to sweep across the county in the wake of Storm Gareth. Keep up-to-date with all the latest traffic, travel and weather news as it happens.Just hit refresh for the latest live update. Road closed and buses diverted near Blackpool Promenade after gales damage refurbished Manchester Pub