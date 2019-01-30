Lancashire weather LIVE: Snow and ice causes traffic chaos and closes 40 schools across Chorley, Hyndburn, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and West Lancashire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Snow and ice has caused widespread disruption across the region this morning. We'll continue to bring you all the latest traffic and weather new throughout the day here. Travel chaos and schools closed as snow and ice hits Lancashire First picture of car involved in M61 death crash