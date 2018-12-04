Long delays hit M6 after multi-vehicle collision between junctions 18 and 19

Motorists are being urged to seek alternative routes after a multi-vehicle collision on the M6 northbound.

A crash involving a number of vehicles has forced police to close two lanes of three lanes between junction 18 (Middlewich/Holmes Chapel) and junction 19 (Tabley Interchange).

Junction 20 of the northbound M6.

Traffic is being managed by police via the third lane and recovery has arrived on the scene.

Highways are warning of long delays northbound from junction 17 (Sandbach Services) and are advising motorists to consider alternative routes.

Motorists have been told to prepare for delays of at least one hour, with the carriageway expected to clear between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

The incident is also causing severe congestion between junction 16 (Crewe) and J17 (Sandbach Services).

It is the second collision on the same stretch of motorway this morning.

Around 10am, two lanes were temporarily closed on the southbound carriageway after a collision between junctions 20 (Thelwall) and 21 (Warrington).

It is not known whether anyone has been injured in the incidents.

Driving conditions on the M6 has been also been affected by dense fog this morning.

The 20-mile stretch of M6 between Crewe and Knutsford is currently being upgraded with hundreds of new electronic signs, traffic sensors and CCTV cameras as part of Highway England's bid to make the motorway safer and improve journey times.

More to follow.