M6 blocked by three vehicle rush hour smash

The southbound carriageway of the M6 has been blocked following a three vehicle collision near to Shevington.

The smash happened shortly after 4pm between junctions 27 at Standish and 26 for Orrell and involved a van, a car and a lorry.

Traffic was brought to a halt in all three lanes. Long queues formed backing up towards Charnock Richard services.

Highways England cameras showed the van facing the wrong way on the hard shoulder, while the car ended up in lane three and the lorry was straddling lanes one and two.

Paramedics were at the scene, but there are no reports yet of casualties. All three lanes were eventually cleared of vehicles and debris by 5.30pm, but long queues remained.

Roads around the scene were also badly affected as drivers tried to avoid the section of the M6.