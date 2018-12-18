M6 hit by further delays after junctions 16 to 18 closed overnight due to crash and fuel spillage

Recovery work is ongoing this morning to shift a second broken down vehicle from the carriageway between northbound junctions 16 (Nantwich, Crewe) and 17 (Sandbach, Congleton).



Highways closed lane 2 and lane 3 within the roadworks section between junction 16 and 17 at 7am after a lorry broke down.

Delays on the M6 northbound this morning.

The lorry was recovered around 7.45am, but just 15 minutes later, a second vehicle broke down in the same stretch of carriageway within the roadworks section of junction 16 (A500, Crewe) and junction 17 (A534, Sandbach).

This has led to another two-lane closure, just minutes after a previous closure was lifted.

The incident is likely to affect journey times north to Lancashire, adding to the 60 minute delays already affecting the approach from junction 15 (Stoke).

Ten miles of congestion back to the junction at Stoke is leading to very slow moving traffic in the remaining open lane and people are being advised to allow plenty of time for their journeys.

The incident follows a complete shutdown of the M6 between junction 17 and 18 in overnight following an earlier collision.

Traffic had to be turned around at 11.30pm after Highways closed the stretch of carriageway for over six hours following a serious collision.

The crash led to a large fuel spillage which required contractors and road engineers to clear the fuel from the carriageway.

Vehicles were turned around from the rear of the queue and escorted back to J17 before the carriageway was reopened at 5.45am.