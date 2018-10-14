M6 lanes back open in Lancashire after spillage

Two lanes were shut on the M6 in Lancashire on Sunday morning following a crash - but the motorway has since been fully reopened.

Traffic was disrupted after a spillage forced lanes two and three to be closed on the northbound carriageway between junction 28 at Leyland and 29, for the M65, following the collision.

Highways England said at around 7.30am that its officers were on the scene, with one lane still open at the time.

Shortly after 9am the agency posted on Twitter to say all lanes had reopened and there were no delays in the area.