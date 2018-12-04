M6 lanes closed after multi-vehicle collision between junctions 18 and 19

A multi-vehicle collision on the M6 northbound has forced police to close two lanes.

Police have closed two of three lanes between junction 18 (Middlewich/Holmes Chapel) and junction 19 (Tabley Interchange) and are managing traffic in the third lane.

Junction 20 of the northbound M6.

The vehicles are awaiting recovery.

It is the second collision on the same stretch of motorway this morning.

Around 10am, two lanes were temporarily closed on the southbound carriageway after a collision between junctions 20 (Thelwall) and 21 (Warrington).

It is not known whether anyone has been injured in the incidents.

Driving conditions on the M6 has been also been affected by dense fog this morning.

More to follow.