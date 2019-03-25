M6 rolling roadblock between junctions 31 and 32 due to debris on carriageway near Preston

A rolling roadblock was put in place on the M6 northbound near Preston after debris caused obstruction on the carriageway.



Traffic officers implemented the road block between junctions 31 and 32 on the M6 northbound at Broughton Interchange, at around 8.25am.

The rolling roadblock, led by traffic police, restricted traffic to 40mph and allowed Highways to clear debris whilst keeping traffic moving.

The debris, which had been obstructing traffic in lanes 4 and 5, has now been cleared and traffic in the roadblock has been released.

According to Highways England, the congestion is expected to ease shortly.