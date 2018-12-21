Mad Friday traffic in Preston is causing severe congestion and delays

Mad Friday has arrived early in Preston as traffic become gridlocked on the city's main roads.



Traffic is becoming increasingly heavy this afternoon as people leave work early for Christmas and others head to the city centre and retail parks for last-minute shopping.

There is severe congestion in Ring Way, which is causing delays for drivers and bus passengers crossing the city centre.

Another traffic hot spot is the crossroads junction at Blackpool Road and Deepdale Road, with people exiting Deepdale Retail Park facing long queues.

Preston Bus is warning passengers that services will likely be running late, particularly services 6, 19, 8. Gaps are expected between services.