Major road in Chorley re-opens after crash

A major road in Chorley was closed following a two-vehicle crash, say police.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Dawber's Lane just before 7am this morning.

Traffic is reported to be heavy in the area following an earlier closure between Runshaw Lane and Culbeck Lane near to the Everglades Nurseries.

Two people are believed to have suffered minor injuries in the incident but police say that nobody was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the police said: "We attended reports of a crash involving a blue Honda CR-V and a white truck.

"There were reports of something possibly falling from the truck just before the crash.

"A road closure was put in place while the scene was cleared."

The road was closed for around one hour.