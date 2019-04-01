Man fighting for life after Mercedes crashes into wall in Bamber Bridge

A man is fighting for his life after a Mercedes crashed into a garden wall in Bamber Bridge.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Bamber Bridge, suffered serious head injuries after his car collided with a wall at the junction with Chorley Road and Renshaw Drive ​at around 2.20am on Sunday (March 31).

The damage caused by a collision in Bamber Bridge at 2.20am on Sunday, March 31.

The Mercedes C180 first collided with a roundabout before continuing at speed into a stone wall and coming to a stop on its side.

The driver was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police said the driver the only occupant of the vehicle. No-one else was injured in the incident.

Police temporarily closed School Lane at nearby Pearwood Close as emergency services attended.

The wall was partially demolished by the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “A man has been seriously injured following a collision in Bamber Bridge.

“We would ask anyone who saw what happened to come forward and speak to police.

“Furthermore, if you saw the vehicle described in the moments before the incident, please get in touch.”

Part of a number plate was left at the scene of the collision at the junction with Chorley Road and Renshaw Drive in Bamber Bridge.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: "Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge were called to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Pearwood Close, Bamber Bridge.

"The vehicle was on its side when firefighters arrived at the scene and they released one casualty from the vehicle who was then treated by paramedics."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0103 of March 31.