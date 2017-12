An elderly man was taken to hospital after he was involved in a two-car crash in Penwortham, say police.

The accident, which involved a black Toyota Yaris, happened at around 2.30pm on Leyland Road near to Penwortham Holme recreation ground.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called out after two cars collided in Penwortham.

"One man was taken to hospital to be checked over.

"There was oil on the road so the council were informed."

The road was closed for a short time.