Man trapped after car flips in crash on Wigan Road at Leyland

A man trapped inside a car that had flipped and landed on its side in Leyland had to be freed by emergency services.

Wigan Road was shut for several hours close to the junction with Brookwood Way on Friday night.

Police said a single car - an Audi RS3 - was involved in the crash, which took place at around 8.40pm.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Two fire engines and crews, from Chorley and Bamber Bridge, were assigned to a road traffic collision involving one car, which was on its side with a man trapped inside.

"A second casualty was already out of the car on arrival of firefighters.

"Having stabilised the vehicle using props and winches firefighters rescued the casualty, who was taken to hospital by ambulance."

Police closed Wigan Road between Dawson Lane and Shawbrook Close and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Officers confirmed in a tweet shortly after 2am on Saturday that the road had reopened.

The condition of the two people is not known.