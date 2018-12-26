Most Northern trains cancelled after 5pm on Saturday due to strike action

Rail passengers are being warned that there will be no train services after 5pm on Saturday on Northern lines.

Football fans, bargain-hunters and revellers are being warned of severely restricted trains this Saturday, December 29.

Strike action means that most services on Northern will not run after 5pm, and services run by other operators are expected to be much busier than norma.

A spokesman for Network Rail said that services running in and out of Manchester Picadilly would be particularly badly affected.

He added: “We are expecting trains and stations in Manchester to be very busy again this weekend so are urging passengers to be prepared.

“Most Northern services will stop running after 5pm due to RMT strike action, meaning other operators’ trains will be busier than usual.

“We therefore urge train customers to check before you travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk, plan your journeys in advance, and know your last trains home.

“Network Rail and train companies are working as one team to get people from A to B as safety and swiftly as possible.”

Extra staff will be on hand at Manchester Piccadilly station on Saturday to help passengers safely make their journeys to and from the station.

For information on the Northern strike visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/strike.

To plan and check journeys visit www.nationalrail.co.uk.