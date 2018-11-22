Motorcyclist remains in critical condition after Chorley crash

A 28-year-old motorcyclist has suffered serious head injuries after a crash in Whittle-le-Woods yesterday.

A Kawasaki motorbike collided with a Mini Cooper close to the junction of Preston Road and Cow Well Lane at 7.55am.

The rider of the Kawasaki, a 28-year-old man from Clayon Brook, suffered significant head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mini, a 21-year-old man from Chorley, was not injured.

An air ambulance and two rapid response units, as well as a road ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The road was closed for more than five hours while accident investigators attended the scene, before reopening at 1pm.

Sgt Tracey Ward, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Whittle-le-Woods.

“A man has been seriously injured and we want to establish exactly what happened.

“If you saw the incident and have yet to speak to police please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 2255@lancashire.pnn.police.ukquoting log 0196 of November 21.