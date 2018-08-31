Motorway delays near Preston after three vehicle smash

Drivers were facing delays on the M61 northbound near Preston this afternoon after a three vehicle smash.

One of the two lanes was blocked and long queues formed after the pile-up at junction 9 for Clayton Brook around 1pm.

Emergency services are at the scene, but there are currently no details of casualties.

Queues formed back to Whittle-le-Woods.

There were also tailbacks on the northbound carriageway of the M6 in the same area as heavier than normal Friday afternoon traffic led to delays.

Earlier a three vehicle crash on the northbound between junctions 28 and 29 caused minor delays. No-one was seriously injured.

Police say there was also a minor collision on the opposite side of the motorway caused by motorists “rubber necking.”