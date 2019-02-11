Multi-vehicle crash on M65 brings rush hour traffic to a standstill

The M65 carriageway has been cleared after a multi-vehicle crash between eastbound junction 2 (Brindle Interchange) and junction 3 (Riley Green).



Highways England and police remain at the scene managing traffic and enforcing speed limits.

The collision is leading to delays on the M65 eastbound between junctions 1 (M6) and 2 (M61, Manchester).

All vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder, but significant queues remain.

Police are urging commuters to "obey all signals on the approach to the scene", including enforced speed limits on Matrix signs.

According to Highways England, the congestion is expected to clear between 9.30 and 9.45am, with delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic.

The crash happened on the M65 between eastbound junctions 3 and 2 at around 8.15am on Monday, February 11.

More to follow...