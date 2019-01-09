Multiple-vehicle crash on M62 causing significant delays this morning

Lanes are closed and traffic is at a standstill on the M62 after a multi-vehicle collision on the M62 this morning.



A number of vehicles collided between eastbound junctions 11 (Warrington) and 12 (Eccles Interchange) at around 6.45am.

Traffic is at a standstill on the M62 near Manchester after a multi-vehicle collision this morning.

Police and emergency services are on the scene.

Lanes have been closed with lane 4 (of 4) currently blocked by the stricken vehicles.

Traffic is queueing back to junction 10 (Preston, M6 North) which meets the M6.

Significant delays are expected.

According to Highways England, the incident is expected to clear between 8.15am and 8.30am, with delays of up to an hour against expected traffic.

More to follow...