Police warn of 'obstruction' on M6 carriageway near junction 28

Police are advising drivers to take caution on the M6 this morning due to an obstruction on the carriageway. Officers have not revealed what the obstruction is, but are warning southbound drivers to take care around Charnock services, near junction 28 (Leyland). M6 southbound near junction 28 (Leyland) this morning. More to follow...