Pro-Brexit lorry drivers threaten to bring mass disruption to M6 with "go slow" protests

Pro-Brexit lorry drivers are threatening to bring the M6 to a standstill if Britain's departure from the EU is postponed.



A 'go slow' protest is reportedly being planned for motorways and major roads across the UK at 6.30pm on Friday, March 22.

The nation-wide protests are being loosely organised by a number of independent Brexit groups who are threatening to disrupt rush hour traffic if Brexit is delayed.

One such group, Brexit Direction Action (BDA), has confirmed that it is helping to coordinate multiple hauliers into organised 'go slows' across Britain's motorway network - including the M6.

A spokesman said: “We are asking all truckers, farmers and the general public to make a stand and get Brexit sorted. Enough is enough.

“We pay the piper and they will play our tune.”

It has not been confirmed where exactly the protests will take place, but it has been suggested that the slow moving convoy could depart from the Lancaster and Morecambe area before heading south to Preston during Friday (March 22) evening rush hour.

Similar protests are allegedly planned for the M1 and M18 in Yorkshire.

There have also been suggestions that some of the UK’s ports could be blockaded by drivers at the weekend as tensions rise over Brexit.

The Lancashire branch of the Brexit Action Group revealed its protest plans on Facebook.

It said: "There is a Go-Slow on Friday 22nd at 6.30pm around Lancaster/Morecambe and down the M6 to Preston. Please join us in making our voices heard.

"We must restore democracy. All because of the unwillingness of the elected to deliver the result of the people."



The UK is scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29. However, a series of votes have taken place in Parliament including a vote to block a potential no-deal Brexit, meaning it's currently unclear if and how the UK will leave.

