Rail services cancelled between Blackpool and Preston after train breaks down

A broken down train is causing severe disruption to rail journeys between Blackpool and Preston.

The disruption is expected to last until 9.30am, with National Rail warning that services may be cancelled or delayed by up to an hour.

Rail services have been cancelled and delayed between Blackpool North and Preston after a broken down train blocked the tracks.

Other services may be revised and run at different times than scheduled.

The disruption is affecting all Northern services from Blackpool North, including journeys to Preston, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Victoria, Manchester Airport and Stockport

Virgin Trains between Blackpool North and London Euston will also be affected.

