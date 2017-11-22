Roads closed in the Chorley area after flooding

Drivers this morning are being warned of two road closures in the Chorley area.

Police say that part of Bolton Road in Abbey Village has been closed due to flooding.

The road is closed in both directions between Lilac Grove and Dole Lane which is affecting traffic between Riley Green and Belmont.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and to plan extra time for their journey.

A spokesman for the police said: "Please be aware that part of Bolton Road in Abbey Village, Chorley is currently closed due to flooding."

West Way (B5252) has also been partially blocked due to flooding in both directions at A581 Southport Road.

Stagecoach are reporting they are unable to serve Tesco.