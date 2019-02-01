Roadworks update North West: All planned works Monday, February 4 to Sunday, February 10

Here are the planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week.

Details are correct as of Friday, February 1 but could be subject to change, including weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Junction 27

Work is underway to improve cycling facilities at the A5209 Crow Orchard Road roundabout, located above the M6 at Junction 27. The scheme is due to be finished by the end of February. Work is taking place between 10pm and 5am each night and involves lane closures on the approaches to the roundabout and slip road closures at junction 27.

M6 Junctions 16 to 19 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Knutsford, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The speed limit has now been increased to 60mph between junctions 18 and 19 while testing takes place of the new technology. The scheme is due to be completed by the end of March. Upcoming closures (all 10pm to 6am or 8am on Saturday and Sunday mornings):

Nightly closures continuing up to and including Sunday (3 February) – northbound carriageway closure between junction 16 and junction 17

Nightly closures from Monday night (4 February) continuing up to and including Sunday 10 February – southbound carriageway closure between junction 17 and junction 16

M56 Junctions 1 to 3a Sharston Link

A scheme to improve a 2-mile stretch of the M56, known as the Sharston Link, between junction 3 of the M60 at Cheadle and junction 3a of the M56 at Wythenshawe started on Wednesday 9 January. The 5-week project includes resurfacing the entire route, repairing sections of the carriageway, replacing road markings, and installing new reflective road studs and traffic sensors. The scheme is due to be finished at the end of the month.

M60 junctions 8 to 18

Overnight resurfacing work is taking place on the M60 to provide smoother journeys for drivers. Parts of the motorway will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, with clearly-signed diversions in place. The scheme is due to be finished by mid-February.

M62 Junction 9

Work has started to improve drainage along the slip roads and tackle flooding issues. Most of the work will take place between 8pm and 5pm each day but some single overnight slip road closures will be required with diversions in place. The work is due to be completed by the end of February.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight for five nights from Monday 4 February, and both carriageways will be closed overnight on Sunday 10 February. The closures will be in place between 10pm and 6am, with diversions in place. The scheme is due to be completed by spring 2020.

M66 Junction 1 to the A56

Work is taking place to replace the safety barriers in the verges and central reservation between junction 1 and the northern end of the motorway where it meets the A56. Some overnight closures will be needed between 8pm and 6am, with clearly-signed diversions in place.

A66 Broughton Cross

A two-week programme to trim trees and hedges along the westbound carriageway at Broughton Cross will start on Monday (4 February) and will require temporary traffic lights along the road between 9am and 4pm each day.