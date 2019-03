A rolling roadblock is in place on the M6, with drivers being warned to approach the scene with caution.

The Highways Agency has put in place the rolling roadblock on the M6 northbound between junctions 27 and 28 for Parbold and Leyland.

the reason fro the roadblock is metal poles and debris on the carriageway, which Agency officers will be collecting.

Signs have been set on the motorway and drivers are advised to approach with caution, as there could be delays in the area.