Rush hour delays on M6 after car breaks down on busy slip road near Leyland

Delays are building on the M6 after a car broke down on a busy slip road near Leyland.



The stricken car is currently straddling both lanes on the southbound entry slip at Charnock Richard Services, between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland).

Recovery arrived at 7.45am and Highways said the scene should be clear shortly.

The incident has been blocking access to the M6 from Charnock Richard Services as traffic awaits recovery of the vehicle.

Highways England said: "We have a patrol dealing with a live lane breakdown on the entry slip to the M6 southbound at Charnock Richards Services.

"If you are leaving the services, please take care as you join the network."

The M6 southbound entry slip at Charnock Richard Services has been closed after a vehicle broke down and blocked the lanes this morning.

Highways said they expected the lanes to be clear between 8.15 and 8.30am.

More to follow...