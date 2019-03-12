Severe flooding forces closure of M6 slip road at Charnock Richard Services near Chorley

Severe flooding has forced Highways to close an exit slip road at Charnock Richard Services on the M6 near Chorley.



The exit slip road for the M6 services, located between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland), has been closed for motorists' safety after heavy rainfall led to severe flooding on the slip road.

Traffic officers have taken the decision to shut both lanes of the slip road until further notice.

The closure means northbound traffic at the the services will have to join the southbound carriageway before resuming their northward travel at junction 27 (Standish).

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The weather is set to remain poor all day so please take your time and drive to the conditions".