South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy backs calls for new road safety improvements in Leyland after speeding motorists leave a disabled pensioner fearing for his life

A Lancashire MP has backed calls for new road safety improvements to a busy town road after speeding drivers left a disabled pensioner fearing for his life.

Pensioner Leo Monks told the Post he fears for his safety because of speeding motorists on Dunkirk Lane in Leyland.

Leo Monks from Leyland has started a petition to try and get traffic calming measures on Dunkirk Lane

Mr Monks, who has lived on Dunkirk Lane of 43 years, has compared the road to “trying to cross the fast lane of the motorway” as he sees cars constantly exceeding the 30mph speed limit up to 50 or even 60mph.

He now has the backing of South Ribble MP, Seema Kennedy, who echoes his call for safety improvements to Dunkirk Lane.

Mr Monks, 70, said: “I have severe disabilities, one of which is advanced osteoarthritis and another Parkinson’s disease.

“If I were to trip and fall in the road while crossing I cannot get up without help from another person if that were to happen.”

Mr Monks said is is fearing for his life due to passing motorists travelling at 60mph in a 30mph zone

Because of this he is petitioning for traffic calming measures along the stretch of Dunkirk Lane from the junction with School Lane to the junction with Schleswig Way – with 1,000 signatures collected already.

Mr Monks’ preferred alteration includes a deviation in the road layout at the junction with Paradise Lane in the form of traffic lights and a pelican crossing.

The junction is around 50 metres from Poplars Nursery and a neighbouring Co-op store.

He said: “The authorities concerned should act now, get their act together and do something positive to stop this carnage.”

South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy said: "I am happy to support Mr Monk in his campaign to get safety improvements on Dunkirk Lane"

He has also suggested a mini roundabout at the junction if that would be more appropriate.

South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy said: “Working with the local community, we have managed to get speeds reduced on some roads, but there is still a long way to go.

“I am happy to support Mr Monk in his campaign to get safety improvements on Dunkirk Lane.”

Mr Monks explained to the Post how only the other day his next door neighbour and her infant son nearly got hit by a passing tractor close to the junction with Paradise Lane after it was forced to mount the pavement after a car exited from Paradise Lane without stopping to give way to the tractor, which has right of way.

Tributes were paid to a Leyland motorcyclist after he died in June following a collision in Dunkirk Lane, Leyland. David Ashton, 49, was riding a Suzuki motorbike which collided with a Mini near to the junction of Orchards

“The tractor mounted the kerb and the footpath near where she was stood and missed her by inches,” Leo explained.

“It’s a classic example of what happens on the road.”

Mr Monks said there have been a number of serious incidents in Dunkirk Lane in the last five years, including one fatal road traffic collision.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said: “There was a collision in June on the 26th which was between a motorcyclist and a car where it appears the motorcyclist died.”

Mr Monks hopes that Lancashire County Council, the body responsible for highways across the red rose county, will stop “dragging its feet” and install potential lifesaving measures as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We know that speeding is a concern for many communities and work closely with the police to prioritise actions to target our resources effectively.

The car of Daniel Birch, from Coppull near Chorley, who died in 2012. Toxicology reports show he was almost three times the legal alcohol limit

“We’re grateful for people contacting us if they have concerns about speeding where they live as we use this information, along with records of casualties, speed surveys and other local information to determine what action is most appropriate.

“These measures could include police enforcement, installation of temporary signs, community road watch, engagement and education. We prioritise limited funding for new physical road safety measures for locations where there is a record of casualties.”

Petition to bring about change

Pensioner Leo Monks has started a petition to get 10,000 signatures in favour of his proposed traffic calming measures.

He currently has around 1,000 but hopes to get a total of 10,000 signatures on the petition before handing it into South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy.

“She’s a sensible lady and she drives action,” he explained.

Seema Kennedy said: “A significant proportion of my caseload as the MP for South Ribble is concerned with road safety, and I am regularly in touch with Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Constabulary about making travelling in and around South Ribble safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

“Working with the local community, we have managed to get speeds reduced on some roads, but there is still a long way to go.

“I am happy to support Mr Monk in his campaign to get safety improvements on Dunkirk Lane.”

Tribute paid to ‘passionate’ biker, 49, killed in crash

Tributes were paid to a Leyland motorcyclist after he died in June following a collision in Dunkirk Lane, Leyland.

David Ashton, 49, was riding a Suzuki motorbike which collided with a Mini near to the junction of Orchards.

Mr Ashton, from Leyland, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

In a tribute, Mr Ashton’s family said: “We are all shocked and devastated by the loss of our brother in such tragic circumstances.

“David was the most caring, fun loving and happy man and always had a smile on his face.”

Alive to Drive campaign

A hard-hitting campaign - aimed at local young adult drivers - will come to Leyland next month after numerous complaints about boy racers in the town.

The Alive to Drive event will feature a crashed vehicle in which a 23-year-old man lost his life.

The car, which features as part of a road safety campaign by the Lancashire Partnership for Road Safety, belonged to Dan Birch. The campaign is called Dan Birch: Almost Home.

Daniel, of Coppull near Chorley, was killed on Mother’s Day in 2012. He was driving home after a night out when his parents thought he was at work.

Toxicology reports shows that he was almost three times the legal alcohol limit.

The event takes place at Tesco in Leyland on Saturday, September 1, from 9am to 4.30pm and Sunday, September 2, from 10.30am to 4pm.

It is being organised by Chorley Advanced Motorists.