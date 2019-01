Two Stagecoach buses are unable to reach passengers in parts of Leyland because of roadworks.

The 111 and 109 Preston to Leyland services are being diverted from Leyland Tesco due to emergency roadworks in Towngate.

Passengers for the 111 service are being asked to use the stop at the Job Centre on West Paddock.

The 109 service is asking passengers to board on King Street.

The roadworks are expected to remain in place for the rest of the day.