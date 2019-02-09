STORM ERIK: Blown over tree 'hits parked car' and blocks road in Leyland

Motorists travelling through Leyland this morning experienced delays due to a tree blocking a town road.

Delays were experienced in Dalehead Road close to Runshaw College around 7.15am.

The tree in the road (Photo: Cheryl Lewis)

Passerby Cheryl Lewis said: "I think I was the first person to report it to the police.

"They told me that they’d send someone out to it, but I haven’t driven past since so I don’t know what time it was cleared."

STORM ERIK: Part of County Hall's roof ripped off by high winds as weather causes chaos across Lancashire

Cheryl added that the tree had also hit a parked car.