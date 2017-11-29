Three vehicle smash blocks one lane of M6 near Leyland

One lane of the M6 southbound was blocked following a rush hour collision involving three vehicles this afternoon.

The smash happened at around 4.50pm between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish) and closed the outside lane of the carriageway.

Long queues formed back to Bamber Bridge as emergency services worked to clear the obstruction.

It is not knnown at this stage if there have been any injuries.