Traffic held after M6 crash

Traffic on the M6 has been temporarily held after a car collided with the central reservation this morning.



The third lane of the M6 southbound between Junction 28 for Leyland and Junction 27 for Standish was reported as being closed by North West Motorway Police.

This was followed by a tweet at 9:47am from Highways England, which read: "M6 southbound traffic is held J28 to J27 while North West Motorway Police and Highways England North Wes try and move the remaining vehicle involved in a traffic collision from Lane 3 so that we can have all lanes flowing."

After around 15 minutes of delays, traffic was released by motorway police with all lanes open, with the vehicle involved in the collision cleared to the hardshoulder.