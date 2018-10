A busy road was partially blocked for around two hours after a smash near to McDonald's in Chorley this afternoon.

Police and fire brigade were at the scene of the collision on the A6 at Clifford Street.

The incident happened just after 3pm and caused difficulties for traffic in the area building up to rush hour, with queues said to stretch back to All Seasons Leisure Centre.

The vehicles involved were cleared and the road re-opened by 5pm.

It is not known if there were any casualties.