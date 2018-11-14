Traffic released on M6 after oil spill caused tailbacks between junction 32 and 33

Motorists on the M6 northbound faced delays this morning after a lorry crash caused an oil spill across the carriageway at Preston.

Around 10.30am, a collision involving a HGV caused a large oil spillage across the M6 northbound carriageway, between junctions 32 (M55) and 33 (Galgate).

The lorry has been recovered and all lanes are now open. Some congestion remains but delays are beginning to ease.

All lanes had previously been closed after the crashed lorry had obstructed the carriageway. The lorry has now been manoeuvred into lane one.

Traffic was released in lanes two and three at around 11.30am to help ease congestion.

The scene of the incident on the M6, between junctions 32 and 33, this morning

